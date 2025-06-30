WAFCON 2024: Sports Minister urges Black Queens to reclaim its reputation in Women’s Football

Ghana's Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has called on the Black Queens to reclaim their rightful place at the top of African women's football.

Ahead of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, Adams emphasized the team's responsibility to represent Ghana's values of freedom, progress, and excellence.

The Black Queens have qualified for the tournament, which runs from July 5 to July 26, and are pitted in Group C alongside defending champions South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania. Ghana kicks off its campaign against South Africa on July 7.

Adams believes it's time for the team to return to its former glory, having been a powerhouse in African women's football for two decades.

Ghana's women's football team has a rich history, having competed in the 1999, 2003, and 2007 World Cup. However, they haven't qualified since and currently rank fifth in Africa. In WAFCON, the Black Queens haven't progressed beyond the group stage since the 2016 edition.

"They are not just representing a team but embodying the hopes and dreams of a nation that values freedom, progress, and excellence. It’s time for Ghana to reclaim its rightful place at the top of African women’s football," Adams said, highlighting the team's potential and responsibility.

The top two ranked nations in each group will progress to the next stage of the tournament, making every match crucial for the Black Queens' journey to success. With the right mindset and determination, the team can restore Ghana's pride in women's football and make a strong impression in the 2024 WAFCON.