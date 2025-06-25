WAFCON 2024: We can be strong underdogs – Black Queens Coach Kim Bjorkegren

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren believes Ghana can spring surprises at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), despite not being among the favourites.

The Swedish tactician, who replaced Nora Hauptle earlier this year, is managing expectations ahead of the tournament in Morocco next month. Ghana, three-time finalists, are chasing their first-ever WAFCON title in what will be their 13th appearance.

“Ghana hasn’t won the title, and the last final was in 2006. So we’re not among the favourites,” Bjorkegren told CAFOnline.com. “But I believe we can be a strong underdog. If we stick to the game plan and have a good day, we can beat any team.”

Bjorkegren admitted there’s still a lot of work to be done both tactically and physically, stressing the need for better organisation and improved fitness.

He also highlighted the importance of Ghanaian players getting opportunities in stronger leagues as part of a long-term development plan.

With limited training sessions so far, the Black Queens boss remains optimistic his side can find momentum as the tournament approaches.

WAFCON 2024 kicks off on July 5 in Morocco.