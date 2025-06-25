WAFCON 2024: We still have work to do – Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren admits ahead of tournament

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has admitted that his team is still a work in progress ahead of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which kicks off in Morocco on July 5.

Speaking to CAFOnline.com, the Swedish coach acknowledged that Ghana may not be among the tournament favourites but remains optimistic about their chances. “Ghana hasn’t won the title, and the last final was in 2006. So we’re not among the favourites,” he said. “But I believe we can be a strong underdog. If we stick to the game plan and have a good day, we can beat any team.”

Bjorkegren, who replaced Nora Hauptle earlier this year, stressed the need for improvement as the team prepares for its 13th WAFCON appearance.

“We still have work to do, both on and off the pitch,” he admitted. “Tactically, we need to be more organised, and fitness levels must improve.”

He also highlighted the long-term goal of helping top Ghanaian players secure moves to stronger leagues.

Despite limited preparation time, Bjorkegren remains hopeful the Black Queens can grow stronger with each camp and make a meaningful impact in Morocco.