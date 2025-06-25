WAFCON 2024: We’re prepared for our tough opponents – Black Queens midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe

Black Queens deputy captain Jennifer Cudjoe says Ghana are ready to face tough opposition at the upcoming 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), as the team returns to the continental stage for the first time since 2018.

The American-based midfielder, who was instrumental during Ghana’s qualification campaign, believes the squad is fully aware of the challenge ahead but remains confident.

“Missing out on WAFCON for a couple of years was tough, but returning now brings us great joy,” Cudjoe said during a CAF webinar. “This edition will be a different kind of challenge, but we’re prepared for our tough opponents.”

Cudjoe specifically pointed to South Africa as one of the strongest teams in the tournament, praising their consistency while expressing excitement for the matchup. “They’ve been consistent, just like other top teams, so it will be a great game to face them,” she added.

The 31-year-old is optimistic Ghana can use the tournament to relaunch its dominance in women’s football. “It’s on us now to give our best and remind everyone that Ghana is back â€” and here to stay!”

WAFCON 2024 kicks off in Morocco on July 5.