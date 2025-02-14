WAFCON: Black Queens coach Kim Bjorkegren calls for hard work ahead of tournament

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has emphasized the need for hard work and a winning mentality as the team prepares for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after a six-year absence.

Ghana last participated in WAFCON in 2018 and has since slipped in the FIFA rankings.

Bjorkegren is determined to restore the team's status and is urging both players and staff to work together towards success.

"If we don’t think we can win the tournament, then there is no way we will," he said. "We need to believe as a group, and that includes the staff working hard together and supporting the players."

The Black Queens face a challenging Group C, where they will compete against defending champions South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania.

To prepare for the tournament, Ghana will face Morocco in a friendly on February 21, which will also mark Bjorkegren's debut as coach.

With WAFCON kicking off in July, Bjorkegren is calling on his team to put in the hard work necessary to succeed.

By adopting a winning mentality and working together, the Black Queens aim to make a strong return to the tournament and restore their status as a formidable force in women's football.