WAFCON: ‘Wearing Ghana’s shirt will be a moment of absolute pride’ - Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah

Black Queens winger Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah says stepping onto the pitch to represent Ghana at the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) will be one of the proudest moments of her career.

Born in England to a Ghanaian father, the London City Lionesses forward describes the experience as a “home away from home,” embracing her Ghanaian heritage with pride.

Boye-Hlorkah joined the Black Queens in March and has impressed with her pace, vision, and leadership on the pitch. Speaking to the team’s media team, she shared how warmly she has been welcomed, saying, “From day one, I felt like I’d been a part of the team for years.”

Ghana returns to WAFCON after missing out in 2022 and will face defending champions South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania in a tough group. Boye-Hlorkah believes the team can make a strong impression and hopes to use her platform to inspire young Ghanaian girls.

“Hopefully, I can become someone that people can look up to, a role model for the next generation,” she said. “To represent Ghana at a major tournament is more than footballâ€”it’s my roots, my story, and my honour.”