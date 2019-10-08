WAFU 2019: Ghana captain Shafiu Mumuni sets new record in the competition

Ghana’s Black Stars B and AshantiGold captain Shafiu Mumuni has set a new record in the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations as he becomes the first player to score a hat-trick since the inception of the competition.

Shafiu replicated his impeccable goal scoring form in the CAF Confederation Cup to help Ghana reach the final of the competition for the third time in a row after defeating Ivory Coast 3-1

Captain Shafiu Mumuni bagged a hat-trick for the Black Stars B who reached their third consecutive final since 2013.

The AshantiGold skipper snatched the go-ahead goal before the half time whistle by firing home after a goalmouth melee.

His second goal in the match was recorded in the very first minute of the second half.

Five minutes into the second stanza, Mumuni was at hand again to score his third-a header from inside the box after a prosaic delivery from Latif Anabila to paralyze the Ivorians of staging a combeack

Shafiu leads the goal king chat with four goals and was awarded the Man of the match award.