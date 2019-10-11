WAFU 2019: Ghana on the cusp of winning another trophy

Ghana’s Black Stars B will seek for a third title in the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations when they come up against the local Teranga Lions of Senegal in the finals on Sunday.

Maxwell Konadu will also be eyeing his third trophy of the tournament if he is able to help the team pick a win in that crucial game against the host. He guided the Black Stars B to win the 2013 and 2017 edition.

The Black Stars eased past Ivory Coast in the semi-final at the Stade Lat Dior to book a place in the final as they won 3-1 thanks to a hat-trick from captain of the side Shafiu Mumuni.

Shafiu has set a new record in the competition becoming the first player to score a hat-trick since the inception of the tournament. He also won the man of the match award in the semifinals.

Shafiu is the current leading scorer in the competition with four goals.

Despite the lack of financial support at the camp of the Black Stars B, Maxwell Konadu and the players are determined to win the laurel for Ghana on Sunday

The Finder also understands most of the players in the camp of the Black Stars have been approached by agents currently scouting players at the tournament.

Meanwhile, hosts Senegal defeated Mali 2-0 in the semi-final to set up this clash with Ghana in the final.

The Indomitable Lions will be hoping to secure their first title in the competition when they play Ghana