WAFU 2019: Injury concerns for Black Stars B ahead of final game

Ghanasoccernet.com understands that two players in the camp of the Black Stars B are racing to be fit for the final game against host Senegal in the WAFU Cup of Nations.

Ghana's Black Stars B defeated Cote D'Ivoire 3-1 in the semi-final game on Tuesday to book a place in the final whilst hosts Senegal defeated Mali 2-0.

Left back Moro Ibrahim who got injured in the quarter-final game against Burkina Faso is set to miss the final game against Senegal.

He was replaced by Asante Kotoko left back Patrick Yeboah in the semi-final game against Cote D’Ivoie who also had a brilliant game on the day.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that the team was given a day off on Thursday and training resumes today ahead of the big game on Sunday.

The defending champions will be seeking to win their third title in a row and have the trophy for keep should they win it for the third time.