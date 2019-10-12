WAFU 2019: Oti Akenteng confident Ghana can defend title against Senegal

Ghana Football Association Technical Director, Oti Akenteng says he is confident Ghana can beat Senegal in Sunday’s final to defend the trophy they won in 2017.

The Black Stars B defeated the local Elephants of Cote D’Ivoire by 3-1 in the semi-final on Tuesday to progress to their third consecutive final in the competition.

In an interview on Happy FM, Oti Akenteng who is the leader of delegation for Team Ghana said, “We confident on beating Senegal in the final to win the trophy. The coach and team are really preparing well ahead of the game on Sunday.

“We have watched the Senegalese and it is going to be an interesting game on Sunday. We believe in the players and we are not scared of them”.

“Two players are currently responding to treatment after picking injuries and hopefully one of them will be ready for the game on Sunday.

“We urge Ghanaians to rally behind the team so we defend the trophy we won two years ago”, he added.

A win for the Black Stars B will see them retain the title for keeps.