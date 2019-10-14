WAFU 2019: We lost to a better side: Ghana coach Maxwell Konadu

Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu has admitted the local Terranga Lions of Senegal were the better side on Sunday in the WAFU Cup final.

Ghana failed to retain their WAFU title after losing to Senegal 3-1 on penalties after the game had ended 1-1 after extra time.

Speaking to media after the game, Konadu said, "The match wasn't bad, it was tough and very tactical which was very good. The level was very high; we knew the Senegalese had a young and talented team".

"We also have good squad and we knew the match was going to be difficult. Initially we sat back to soak the pressure and try to play counter attack but it didn’t work.

"Black Stars B effort was not good enough to win the game”.

He further said they entered the game with the right approach which prevented the Senegalese from scoring a lot of goals.

"Tactically, the black Stars B did everything right. We were able to neutralize our opponent offensive players that help my team a lot.

"In the second half of the game we didn't want to change a lot of things but I think they brought in fresh legs inside but we kept our shape before we conceded.

“We were able to reply them after we conceded the goal which changed the face of the game”.

"So tactically we also needed to bring in fresh leg to try and score in the stipulated time because we didn't want the game to go for a penalty but it didn't work for black Stars B", he concluded.

The team will arrive on Monday and begin preparations for the second leg of the CHAN qualifier against Burkina Faso.