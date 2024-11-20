WAFU B African Schools Championship: Ghana U15 Boys and Girls to face Cote D'Ivoire in semi-finals

The Ghana Schools U15 Boys and Girls teams are gearing up for intense semi-final battles against their CÃ´te d’Ivoire counterparts at the ongoing WAFU B African Schools Football Championship.

The matches are scheduled for Thursday, November 21, 2024, in Niamey, Niger.

The U15 Boys secured their spot in the last four after an impressive display in the group stages. They drew 1-1 with Burkina Faso and delivered a dominant 5-0 victory against Niger in their opening Group A matches on Wednesday. Their strong performance has set the stage for an eagerly anticipated semi-final encounter with CÃ´te d’Ivoire.

The U15 Girls team also shone brightly in the group stages, securing top position after defeating both Burkina Faso and Niger. Their consistent form has earned them a semi-final clash against CÃ´te d’Ivoire, a matchup expected to be a thrilling contest.

Six nations from the WAFU B zone are participating in the boys’ and girls’ divisions of the championship. The competition not only aims to crown the zonal champions but also serves as a gateway to the CAF African Schools Football Championship Finals in 2025.

The top two finishers from each group will advance to the finals, where the ultimate champions will secure their ticket to next year’s CAF Continental Finals.

The CAF African Schools Football Championship aligns with CAF’s broader mission to nurture young football talents across the continent.

By focusing on grassroots development, the initiative aims to build a strong foundation for the future of African football.