WAFU B African Schools Football Championship: Ghana U15 Boys to battle Burkina Faso for third place

The Ghana U15 Boys team will face Burkina Faso in the third-place playoff of the WAFU B African Schools Football Championship after narrowly missing out on the final.

The young Ghanaian side lost 1-0 to CÃ´te d’Ivoire in a closely contested semi-final on Thursday, November 22, 2024.

The boys started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Burkina Faso before delivering an emphatic 5-0 victory over hosts Niger to secure their place in the semi-finals. Despite their valiant efforts, they were unable to overcome a resilient CÃ´te d’Ivoire team to advance to the final.

Meanwhile, the Ghana U15 Girls team is set to face Benin in the championship final on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at the Fenifoot Technical Centre in Niamey, Niger. The girls booked their spot in the final after defeating CÃ´te d’Ivoire 2-1 in the semi-final. Their road to the final also saw a 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso and a commanding 10-0 win over Niger to top their group.

The tournament, featuring six WAFU B nations in both boys’ and girls’ divisions, serves as a qualifier for the CAF African Schools Football Championship Finals in 2025.

Launched by CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, the African Schools Football Championship is a landmark initiative for youth football development. With participation from over 800,000 students across 28,000 schools in 44 countries, the competition provides a platform for young players to showcase their talents and pursue their dreams.

As Ghana’s U15 Boys team aims to finish their tournament on a high note, all eyes are on the girls to bring home the ultimate prize and continue Ghana’s proud tradition of excellence in football.