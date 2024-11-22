WAFU B African Schools Football Championship: Ghana U15 Girls side reaches final, set to face Benin

The Ghana Schools U15 Girls team has made a historic stride in the WAFU B African Schools Football Championship, reaching the final to face Benin on Saturday, November 23, at the Fenifoot Technical Centre in Niamey, Niger.

Their journey to the final has been nothing short of remarkable. The Ghanaian side triumphed over CÃ´te d’Ivoire 2-1 in a thrilling semi-final match on Thursday. Earlier in the group stages, they defeated Burkina Faso 2-1 and secured a dominant 10-0 victory against hosts Niger, cementing their place as group winners.

As they prepare to take on Benin in the final, the young Ghanaian girls have the opportunity to etch their names in history and secure a spot at the CAF African Schools Football Championship Finals scheduled for 2025.

Meanwhile, the Ghana U15 Boys team will compete for third place after a narrow 1-0 semi-final loss to CÃ´te d’Ivoire. Their campaign saw a 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso in their opening match and an emphatic 5-0 win over hosts Niger in the group stage. They will now face Burkina Faso in the third-place match.

The WAFU B African Schools Football Championship has brought together six nations competing in both boys’ and girls’ divisions. Beyond the pursuit of zonal glory, the tournament serves as a qualifier for the prestigious CAF African Schools Football Championship Finals.

Launched by CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, the African Schools Football Championship is a groundbreaking initiative in youth football development. With participation from over 800,000 students across 28,000 schools in 44 countries, the competition offers young talents a platform to showcase their skills and chase their football dreams.

As Ghana’s U15 Girls team heads into the final, the country rallies behind them, hoping they can bring home the trophy and inspire the next generation of football stars.