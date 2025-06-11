GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

WAFU B announces date and venue for 2025 CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers

Published on: 11 June 2025
WAFU B announces date and venue for 2025 CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers

The West Africa Football Union Zone B (WAFU B) has confirmed that the 2025 Women’s Champions League qualifying tournament will take place in CÃ´te d'Ivoire from Saturday, August 9 to Sunday, August 24, 2025.

Ghana will be represented by Police Ladies, champions of the 2024/25 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League. The team will be hoping to make a strong impression as they prepare to face some of the best women’s clubs from the sub-region.

This marks a proud moment for the Police Ladies, who now join an elite group of Ghanaian teams, Hasaacas Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies, who have previously featured in the tournament. Both clubs made notable impacts in their respective outings, and expectations are high for Police Ladies to continue that tradition.

The WAFU B tournament serves as a qualification pathway to the CAF Women’s Champions League, offering a major opportunity for teams in the region to showcase their talent on a continental stage.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more