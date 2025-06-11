WAFU B announces date and venue for 2025 CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers

The West Africa Football Union Zone B (WAFU B) has confirmed that the 2025 Women’s Champions League qualifying tournament will take place in CÃ´te d'Ivoire from Saturday, August 9 to Sunday, August 24, 2025.

Ghana will be represented by Police Ladies, champions of the 2024/25 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League. The team will be hoping to make a strong impression as they prepare to face some of the best women’s clubs from the sub-region.

This marks a proud moment for the Police Ladies, who now join an elite group of Ghanaian teams, Hasaacas Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies, who have previously featured in the tournament. Both clubs made notable impacts in their respective outings, and expectations are high for Police Ladies to continue that tradition.

The WAFU B tournament serves as a qualification pathway to the CAF Women’s Champions League, offering a major opportunity for teams in the region to showcase their talent on a continental stage.