WAFU B Champions League Qualifiers: Ampem Darkoa to find out group opponents on July 12 

Ampem Darkoa will find out their opponent in the WAFU B Champions League qualifiers draw on Tuesday July 12, 2022.

WAFU will hold the draw for the qualifiers at the Ivotel plateau in Abidjan at 10 am.

In a statement from the Ghana FA a notice has been received from the regional footballing body for the draw.

"A notice from the WAFU B secretariat confirmed the date to all Member Associations and further requested a representative or a member of their diplomatic mission in Abidjan to attend the draw ceremony.

The WAFU B Champion's League qualifying tournament is scheduled for August 13th to 26th, 2022 in Abidjan.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies are Ghana’s representative after emerging winners of the 2021/2022 Women’s Premier League.