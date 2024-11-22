WAFU-B marks progress under Kurt Okraku with new headquarters and reforms

WAFU-B President Kurt Okraku has outlined key advancements in football development at the 17th WAFU-B Congress, with the inauguration of the organization’s first independent headquarters leading the highlights.

Expressing gratitude to the Ivorian Football Federation for hosting WAFU-B over the years, Okraku announced that the new facility would be operational soon.

"It’s time to move into our own edifice," he remarked, thanking Mr. Jacques Anouma, Honorary President of WAFU-B, and Mr. Yacine Iddris Diallo, President of the Ivorian Football Federation, for their support.

Okraku also detailed comprehensive human resource reforms designed to enhance governance, transparency, and autonomy within CAF’s Zonal Unions. “These reforms are essential to modernize the administration of football in our Zonal Unions and ensure the sustainable and inclusive development of sport in Africa,” he said.

Additionally, WAFU-B is prioritizing skill development through training workshops for referees, anti-doping officers, and administrators. Collaborative programs with industry professionals are also being launched to improve technical and management expertise.

Zonal inclusion remains a key focus, with efforts to provide equal access to competitions for youth and women’s categories. “These efforts underline our commitment to promoting mutually beneficial zonal inclusion,” Okraku affirmed.

He urged stakeholders to support the newly appointed Executive Director, Mr. Tchere, and to collaborate in organizing tournaments. “Involving our local communities is crucial to the success of WAFU-B events,” Okraku emphasized.

These initiatives aim to strengthen governance and foster football’s growth across the region.