WAFU B President Kurt E.S Okraku to attend African Schools Football Championship final on Saturday

Ghana Football Association President and WAFU B President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, will grace the final of the WAFU B African Schools Football Championship on Saturday, November 23, in Niamey, Niger.

Okraku’s attendance coincides with the WAFU B General Assembly, held in Niamey on Friday, November 22, 2024. The final matches will be played at the Fenifoot Technical Centre, featuring Ghana’s U15 Girls team against Benin in the Girls Final, and Ghana’s U15 Boys team facing Burkina Faso in the third-place playoff.

The championship is part of the CAF African Schools Football Championship, a groundbreaking initiative launched by CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe. With participation from over 800,000 students across 28,000 schools in 44 countries, the competition has become a critical platform for nurturing young African football talent.

Under the leadership of Kurt Okraku, WAFU B has played a pivotal role in promoting youth football and fostering opportunities for young athletes to shine on the international stage.

As the tournament draws to a close, the presence of high-profile officials like Kurt Okraku underscores the importance of investing in the next generation of footballers and supporting the development of grassroots football across Africa.