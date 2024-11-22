WAFU-B President Kurt Okraku advances good governance with comprehensive reforms

WAFU-B President Kurt Okraku announced a series of governance reforms aimed at enhancing transparency, financial management, and accountability across the zone.

The announcement was made during the 17th WAFU-B Congress in Niamey, Niger.

Okraku opened up on the importance of these reforms, stating, “We will recruit internal auditors who will ensure that we comply with financial rules and regulations at all times.” This step is expected to strengthen financial integrity and build trust in the zone’s operations.

Additionally, Okraku revealed plans to establish a fully operational Executive Committee to bolster governance structures. He explained, “We will inaugurate a full-fledged Executive Committee in due course.”

The WAFU-B President stressed that these measures are part of a broader commitment to good governance, urging stakeholders to remain steadfast in their efforts. He stated, “Together, let us keep driving the governance agenda to ensure credibility, effective financial management, and the protection of football’s integrity.”

The reforms follow other recent initiatives under Okraku’s leadership, including the announcement of eight capacity-building workshops and five major tournaments for 2025. These events will cover critical areas such as anti-doping, safety and security, and marketing strategies, contributing to the professional growth of Member Associations.