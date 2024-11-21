WAFU B President Kurt Okraku arrives in Niger for 17th General Assembly

WAFU B President Kurt Okraku landed in Niamey, Niger, on Thursday, November 21, 2024, to attend the 17th General Assembly of the sub-regional football body.

He was warmly welcomed at the Diori Hamani International Airport by Nigerien Football Federation President Colonel-Major Djibrilla Hima Hamidou and WAFU B Executive Director Philippe Tchere.

Okraku, who also serves as President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), will deliver the opening address at the assembly, which takes place on Friday, November 22, 2024, at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

He will be accompanied by GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo and Ghanaian football legend, Abdul Razak, the 1978 African Footballer of the Year.

The assembly will be attended by key figures in African football, including CAF leaders, Cameroonian Football Federation President Samuel Eto'o, and presidents of WAFU B Member Associations. This year’s event marks a significant milestone for Niger, as it hosts the assembly for the first time.

Okraku is expected to outline his vision for the future of football in the WAFU B zone, focusing on inclusivity, innovation, infrastructure development, competition reform, financial sustainability, youth development, and women’s football.

Under his leadership, WAFU B has introduced new competitions and fostered growth in football administration.

The General Assembly serves as WAFU B's highest decision-making body, charting the path for football development across its seven Member Associations - Ghana, Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Togo.

The assembly is expected to reinforce unity and set a transformative agenda for football in the sub-region with Okraku at the helm.