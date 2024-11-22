WAFU-B President Kurt Okraku calls for unity in promoting youth football development

West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B President Kurt Okraku has called for a united front in promoting youth football development in a passionate speech on Friday.

Speaking at the 17th Ordinary Congress of WAFU-B, Okraku said there’s a need for collective efforts in advancing youth football development across the region.

Okraku, who doubles as Ghana FA president, highlighted the role of zonal competitions in nurturing talent and fostering inclusivity.

“We must revolutionize the organization of youth competitions for boys and girls while striving to raise the standard of football and promote sustainable development,” he stated.

The President further outlined plans to support Member Associations (MAs) with increased logistical and financial aid, aiming to enhance participation in age-category tournaments.

He also announced a series of training programs to build the capacities of stakeholders, including coaches, referees, and administrators. “Our commitment to training and capacity building demonstrates our dedication to uplifting football standards across WAFU-B,” he noted.

Okraku has been president of WAFU-B since 2019, and his leadership has been exemplary with the region seeing success and progress both on and off the field including Ivory Coast being the reigning African champions.