WAFU-B President Kurt Okraku endorses Patrice Motsepe for CAF second term

WAFU-B President Kurt Okraku has pledged full support for Dr Patrice Motsepe’s bid for a second term as CAF President.

The declaration came during the 17th Ordinary Congress of WAFU-B held in Niger on Friday.

Motsepe, who formally agreed to run for re-election after requests from several CAF Member Association Presidents, Zonal Union leaders, and other stakeholders, is the first to confirm his candidacy for the March 2025 elections.

“You [Motsepe] have shaped the future of African football and positioned CAF to even greater heights. Members of WAFU Zone B offer you our undiluted support,” Okraku said, addressing the South African billionaire directly.

“Officially, I lead my colleagues and brothers from WAFU Zone B to offer our undiluted support to you for the CAF Presidency elections next year. I repeat Sir; You have the full backing of members of WAFU Zone B as you seek a second term in office next year,” Okraku added.

During Motsepe’s tenure, CAF has implemented significant reforms, including increasing financial support for Member Associations and boosting prize money for tournaments. These measures have enhanced football development across the continent, earning Motsepe widespread acclaim.

Motsepe, elected unopposed in 2021, faces potential challenges in 2025 from figures like Egypt's Hany Abo Rida and Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o, a four-time African Footballer of the Year. However, his track record and growing endorsements make him a strong favourite for re-election.

The CAF Presidential Election is scheduled for March 2025, with Motsepe expected to maintain his leadership, bolstered by backing from key zones like WAFU-B.