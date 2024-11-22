WAFU-B President Kurt Okraku salutes progress of African football under Patrice Motsepe

WAFU-B President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has expressed unwavering support for CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe as he seeks a second term in office, praising his leadership in transforming African football.

Speaking at the 17th WAFU-B General Assembly, Okraku outlined the impressive strides made under Dr Motsepe’s leadership, highlighting reforms aimed at improving CAF’s financial health, governance, and grassroots development.

“You have shaped the future of African football and positioned CAF to even greater heights,” Okraku told Dr Motsepe directly, offering the full backing of WAFU Zone B for his bid in the 2025 elections.

Under Dr. Motsepe’s guidance, CAF has seen increased funding, higher prize money for key tournaments such as CHAN, AFCON, and the Women’s Champions League (WCL), and significant structural changes like the establishment of the African Club Association.

Reforms in refereeing, capacity-building initiatives for Member Associations, and the inclusion of Zonal Union Presidents at the Executive Committee level have all been part of the wider vision for the continent’s football future.

Okraku also extended gratitude to the Government of Niger for hosting the event and recognized the efforts of various football leaders, including CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo, the Nigerien Football Federation, and WAFU Zone B officials.