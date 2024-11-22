WAFU-B targets accountability, development, and inclusion for 2025

WAFU-B President Kurt Okraku has unveiled an ambitious roadmap for 2025, stressing on accountability, human resource development, and regional competitions during the 17th WAFU-B Congress.

To enhance governance, internal auditors will be hired to strengthen financial oversight and safeguard football's integrity. Additionally, a fully-fledged Executive Committee is set to be established as a central decision-making body. “The committee will shape WAFU-B’s strategic direction, policies, and operations,” Okraku noted, expressing optimism about growing interest in these roles.

The zone plans an action-packed 2025, with five major tournaments and eight capacity-building workshops. Events include the WAFU-B Women’s Cup in February, the U17 Boys QAFCON in May, and the Women’s Champions League in August. Capacity-building initiatives will range from safety and security training to marketing strategy workshops. “Each Member Association should be interested in hosting one event or tournament,” Okraku urged.

Efforts to modernize communication include an improved website and enhanced social media presence. Human resource development will also be prioritized, fostering diversity, open communication, and skills enhancement to create a dynamic work environment.

Statutory standing committees, delayed in the past, will be reconstituted within four weeks, ensuring efficient operations. “Revitalizing our human resources will empower employees to drive the organization’s success,” Okraku said.