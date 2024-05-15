WAFU B U-17 Championship: Impressive Ghana thrash Ivory Coast 5-1 in opener

Ghana delivered a stunning attacking masterclass to trounce Ivory Coast 5-1 in the opening match of the 2024 WAFU Zone B Under-17 Championship held at the University of Ghana Stadium on Tuesday.

Former Ghanaian star Laryea Kingston coached the victorious youngsters, demonstrating promise in his first substantial assignment.

Kingston's tactical prowess paid dividends as the Black Starlets displayed relentless pressure, resulting in a brace from Joseph Narbi along with strikes from Godfred Sarpong, Harve Gbafa, and Mark Kagawa Mensah.

Despite early chances created by Ivory Coast, their failure to capitalise allowed Ghana to dominate proceedings until the final whistle.

Boasting superior control, Ghana took charge following Narbi's brace, extending the advantage shortly after the interval via Sarpong's effort.

An Ivorian consolation goal proved futile as Gbafa responded immediately, followed later by Mensah's emphatic contribution securing a resounding triumph for the hosts.

Following this landmark victory, Ghana take a commanding stance in Group A, nearing semifinal qualification ahead of their concluding fixture against Benin.

On the flip side, Ivory Coast faces elimination unless they prevail in their remaining encounter with Benin.

Understandably, praise floods in for coach Kingston and his talented proteges, signalling a bright future for Ghanaian football.