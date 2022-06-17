VIDEO: See highlights of Black Starlets 3-0 win over Togo in WAFU tournament

Ghana's Black Starlets defeated Togo 3-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium to advance to the next round of the WAFU B U-17 tournament.

The Black Starlets made a slow start to the game, while the Togolese had a few chances at goal but were unlucky as the first half ended goalless.

Starlets improved in the second half and scored through Pius Duah.

Abdul Razak Salifu scored the second goal for the Black Starlets with a curler after getting past his marker.

Ghana got their third goal via a penalty from Collins Agyemang who scored from the spot to hand Ghana a comfortable victory as they progressed to the semis of the competition.

Qualification means Ghana are still in contention to qualify for the 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations tournament.

Watch highlights of the match below