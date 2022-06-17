WAFU B U-17 tournament: Black Starlets through to semis after 3-0 win over Togo

Ghana's Black Starlets put their first-day loss to Nigeria behind them as they produced an impressive performance to beat Togo 3-0 to advance to the semi-finals of the WAFU B U-17 tournament.

Although there were no goals in the first half, Ghana were the better team and failed to score due to a combination of poor decision-making and good goalkeeping.

Ghana started the second half similarly to the first, taking the lead in the 54th minute when Pius Adua connected with a pass from Andrew Appiah.

Abdul Razak Salifu scored in the 74th minute to give the Black Starlets a 2-0 lead.

Collins Agyemang made it 3-0 and sealed the game after converting a penalty.

The win guaranteed that the Black Starlets would face either Ivory Coast, Benin, or Burkina Faso in the last four.

In the final Group B games on Saturday, Benin will face Niger and Ivory Coast play Burkina Faso.

The WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship serves as a qualifier for the African Cup of Nations in Algeria in 2023.

The competition will take place early next year, with the finalists competing.