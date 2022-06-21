WAFU B U-17 tournament: Ghana to lose Burkina Faso in semis to miss out on AFCON

Ghana will not be represented at the 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations tournament in Algeria after the Black Starlets failed to qualify.

Paa Kwesi Fabin's side missed out on qualification because they failed to beat Burkina Faso in the semi-finals of the WAFU B U-17 on Tuesday.

The Black Starlets faced a difficult opponent, and despite their best efforts, it was not enough. Burkina Faso won thanks to a penalty in the second half.

Ousmane Camara’s converted to secure a 1-0 victory for the Young Stallions at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Burkina Faso set up a final meeting with Nigeria, who defeated Ivory Coast 3-1 earlier in the day.

Burkina Faso and Nigeria will represent the WAFU Zone B at next year’s youth championship in Algeria.

Ghana have now failed to qualify for the U-17 AFCON for the second time in a row, after failing in 2019.