WAFU B U-17 tournament: Ghana to play Burkina Faso in semi-finals

Ghana will face Burkina Faso in the semi-finals of the ongoing WAFU B U-17 tournament.

The Burkinabes produced a stunning comeback, rallying from two goals down to defeat Ivory Coast 3-2 on Saturday and top their group.

As a result, they will face Black Starlets in the final. The winner will also qualify for the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in 2023.

Black Starlets recovered from a poor start, losing 4-2 to Nigeria, to beat Togo by a stunning 3-0 to book their place in the last four.

The youngsters are very determined to achieve qualification to the continental tournament.

The game will take place at Cape Coast Stadium on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. local time.

Nigeria, who finished first in Ghana's group, will face Ivory Coast in the other semi-final match.