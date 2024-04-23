WAFU B U-17 tournament: LOC accelerates preparations for sub-regional football tournament

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations convened on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, to expedite preparations for the upcoming sub-regional football tournament.

Chaired by Ghana Football Association Executive Council member, Gideon Fosu, the five-member committee met at the Association's Headquarters in Accra to address various organizational aspects of the championship slated for May 15-29, 2024, in Accra.

Discussions encompassed key planning areas such as Security, Marketing, Communications, Transportation, Media, and Medical arrangements.

Chairman Gideon Fosu emphasised the comprehensive nature of the meeting, stating, "We talked about security, the training pitches, venue for matches, the various things that need to be done at the stadium. Accommodation, transportation, spectatorship and several other pertinent areas were discussed. We've been able to cover the grounds."

"We have already started work but this serves as a guide for us to continue what we have started or to add on to what we have started. So, I think the meeting was fruitful."

Fosu expressed optimism about the tournament's prospects, affirming the LOC's commitment to delivering an exceptional experience.

The committee, collaborating closely with a working group within the Football Association, has accelerated processes for seamless execution.

Seven nations, including Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Togo, Niger, and Benin, will compete for the trophy and tickets to the U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

The draw has placed Ghana in Group A alongside Cote D'voire and Benin, while defending champions Nigeria headline Group B with Burkina Faso, Niger, and Togo.

The LOC aims to deliver a high-quality football event that ignites passion across the participating countries and the African continent at large.