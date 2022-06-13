WAFU B U-17 tournament: Nigeria charged to 'Keep it Up' after impressive win over Ghana in opener

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has charged the Golden Eaglets not to relax following their impressive victory over hosts Ghana in the opening match of the WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament.

The team led by coach Nduka Ugbade defeated Black Starlets 4-2 in Group A of the regional qualifiers.

The Eaglets won thanks to goals from Emmanuel Michael, Precious Williams, Jubril Azeez, and Light Ike.

And, in response to the victory, the NFF tweeted: “Great start Eaglets. [A] Massive win against the Black Starlets. Keep it up! Ghana U17 2-4 Nigeria U17. Wafu B Championship.”

The Eaglets return to action on Tuesday, 14 June, when they face Togo, with a draw ensuring a place in the semi-finals.