WAFU B U-17 tournament: Nigeria charged to 'Keep it Up' after impressive win over Ghana in opener

Published on: 13 June 2022
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has charged the Golden Eaglets not to relax following their impressive victory over hosts Ghana in the opening match of the WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament.

The team led by coach Nduka Ugbade defeated Black Starlets 4-2 in Group A of the regional qualifiers.

The Eaglets won thanks to goals from Emmanuel Michael, Precious Williams, Jubril Azeez, and Light Ike.

And, in response to the victory, the NFF tweeted: “Great start Eaglets. [A] Massive win against the Black Starlets. Keep it up! Ghana U17 2-4 Nigeria U17. Wafu B Championship.”

The Eaglets return to action on Tuesday, 14 June, when they face Togo, with a draw ensuring a place in the semi-finals.

