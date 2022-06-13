WAFU B U-17 tournament: Nigeria striker Moses Simon hails Golden Eaglets following victory over Ghana

Nigeria striker Moses Simon has congratulated Golden Eaglets on their victory over Ghana in the opening match of the WAFU B U-17 tournament.

The Golden Eaglets got off to a flying start on Saturday, defeating the Black Satellites 4-2 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Michael Emmanuel scored the Eaglets' first goal with a free kick in the 12th minute, and Precious Williams made it 2-0 just before halftime.

Jubril Azeez scored after the break to put Nigeria up three goals. But Ghana closed the gap courtesy of Abdul Salifu.

The rampant Golden Eaglets scored again in the 77th minute through Ebube Okere to make it 4-1. The team then conceded a penalty, which Collins Agmeyang converted to make it 4-2.

And the Nantes winger took to Twitter to congratulate the Golden Eaglets and man of the match Michael Emmanuel.

“Congratulations Mike and the team,” Simon Tweeted.

Congratulations mike and the team🇳🇬🦅 https://t.co/cxWDnB3VkK — MSimon27 (@Simon27Moses) June 11, 2022

The Eaglets return to action on Tuesday, 14 June, when they face Togo, with a draw ensuring a place in the semi-finals.