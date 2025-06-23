WAFU B U-20 Cup: Playing against Nigeria and Benin will be tough - Black Satellites assistant coach Fatawu Salifu

Black Satellites assistant coach, Fatawu Salifu, has predicted tough tests for his side ahead of the upcoming WAFU Zone B U-20 Cup of Nations campaign.

Ghana's U-20 team has been paired with Nigeria and Benin in Group A for the tournament, which will kick off from July 10 to 23, 2025.

Speaking to the Ghana FA media, Salifu said he is expecting tough games against the two West African neighbours.

"We have been waiting very keenly to see which country we will face in the group stage, and just today, we got information that the draw was done, and we got Nigeria and Benin in our group," the former Heart of Lions coach said.

"Which I think is a typical WAFU group, where we believe that when Ghana and Nigeria are in the group, normally we expect to see a very tough competition in the group.

"So, Ghana, Benin and Nigeria, I think it’s a very good group, and of course, all we have to do is to beat these two countries and qualify.

"After exiting Egypt, we got back, and we have to come to camp and prepare. We have a tournament at hand where we believe it’s time to redeem our image," he added.