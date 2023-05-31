WAFU B U-20 Girls tournament: Ghana book place in final after impressive win over Burkina Faso

Ghana are on the verge of hosting and winning the inaugural WAFU B U-20 Girls tournament after an impressive victory over Burkina Faso in the semi-final on Wednesday.

Yusif Basigi's team, who easily defeated Benin and Ivory Coast in the group stage to reach the last four, once again demonstrated why they are favoured by many to win the trophy.

They delivered a brilliant performance, securing a 3-1 win and securing a place in the final, leaving them just one victory away from success.

Stella Nyamekye, Success Ameyaa, and Faiza Seidu were the goal scorers for the Black Princesses, who now await the outcome of the other semi-final clash between Nigeria and Benin.

Basigi has successfully instilled an entertaining style of play in his players, much to the delight of the Kumasi fans, who have shown unwavering support throughout the tournament.

Ghana will be eager to seal their triumph in the final and bring pride to their fellow Ghanaians.