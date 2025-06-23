WAFU B U-20: We want to redeem ourselves - Black Satellites assistant coach Fatawu Salifu after World Cup failure

Assistant of the Black Satellites, Fatawu Salifu, says the team is determined to redeem its image after failing to qualify for the U-20 World Cup.

The Ghana U-20 team's hopes of playing in the Mundial got dashed after losing on penalty shootouts against Egypt as they exited at the quarterfinals.

However, as the team gear up for the upcoming U-20 WAFU Championship, Salifu says they are determined to make themselves proud.

"Right before we returned from Egypt and after not qualifying for the World Cup, we got the information that we are going to play in the WAFU Cup, which is going to be in Ghana, where we believe that we were back to redeem our image after exiting from the tournament in Egypt," the former Heart of Lions coach told the Ghana FA website.

The Black Satellites will open their campaign against arch-rivals Nigeria at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on July 10, 2025.

The team will then face Benin on July 16 to complete their group fixtures. With only three teams in Group A, each team will play two matches.

The 3rd edition of the WAFU Zone B U-20 Cup of Nations is scheduled to take place in Ghana, and will run from July 10 to 23, 2025.