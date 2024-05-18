WAFU B U17: Adama Diabate's last-gasp goal for Ivory Coast sinks Benin

Second-half substitute Adama Diabate scored late as Ivory Coast defeated Benin to keep their qualification ambitions alive at the WAFU Zone B U17 Cup of Nations.

The ASFA forward pounced on a poor clearance from Benin in the box before meandering his way past his markers to finish off brilliantly.

The young Elephants spurned several chances after dominating both halves, forcing their coach Bassikiri Diabate to ring in changes in the second half.

Ibrahim Dosso had the first chance to break the deadlock early in the match but missed before seeing another opportunity saved by Benin goalkeeper Mohamed Katchakolo.

Moussa Kone and Youbah Coulibaly had glorious chances but missed the opportunities before Benin came close through Achirafou Sambam before half time.

After the break, Ivory Coast coach introduced Moise Dieudonne and Soulihou Bamba. Both players came close but it was his late substitute Adama Diabate who snatched the winner for the Ivorians.

Ivory Coast will wait for the result between Ghana and Benin on Tuesday to determine their semi-final faith.