WAFU B U17: All eyes on former national star Laryea Kingston as his Black Starlets battle Ivory Coast

Former national star Laryea Kingston finds himself at the centre of attention as his Black Starlets gear up to take on Ivory Coast in their first match at the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship.

It's a significant moment for Kingston, marking his initial foray into a national team coaching role, following his appointment in April to succeed the seasoned Karim Zito. The ex-Ghana midfielder views this opportunity as a stepping stone towards securing larger coaching positions.

With the ultimate goal of securing a spot in the U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Kingston acknowledges the weight of expectations resting on his shoulders.

"We are ready," he asserts confidently as his team ready themselves for Wednesday's clash against Ivory Coast.

"Preparations have been very good and from our last training, the boys are looking very good for the game," he adds optimistically.

Despite the anticipation surrounding the team's performance, Kingston openly admits to feeling the pressure to deliver, especially given Ghana's failure to qualify for the U20 AFCON since 2017.

"Yes, we’re under pressure to perform because in the last two editions, we have not been able to qualify. I know Ghanaians expect us to qualify and that puts some pressure on us," he concedes.

However, Kingston remains resolute in his belief in the team's readiness, thanks to the extensive preparations facilitated by the Football Association.

"There is pressure on us but where we’ve taken the boys to and the preparations we have had, thanks to the FA, we’re ready," he affirms.

Placed in Group A alongside Ivory Coast and Benin, the Black Starlets are focused on their upcoming fixtures, with matches against Benin following their clash with Ivory Coast.

Their primary objective remains to secure a spot in the final two to secure AFCON qualification.