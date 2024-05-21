WAFU B U17: Black Starlets aim for semi-final spot in pivotal match against Benin

The Ghana U17 team, the Black Starlets, face Benin in a crucial WAFU Zone B U17 Championship match today at the University of Ghana Stadium.

After a dominant 5-1 win over Cote d'Ivoire in their opening game, the Black Starlets need at least a draw to secure a semi-final spot.

Head coach Laryea Kingston, a former Ghana international, has warned his team against underestimating Benin, who are seeking a win to boost their chances of advancing after a narrow loss to Cote d'Ivoire in their first game.

The Black Starlets aim to control the game from start to finish, a tactic that has served them well in previous matches.

However, Benin's Baby Cheetahs will be determined to cause an upset and keep their hopes alive.

The winner of this match will move closer to securing a spot in the Africa U17 Cup of Nations next year.

The Black Starlets are favoured to progress, but Benin's unpredictability makes this encounter an exciting and potentially closely contested match.