WAFU B U17: Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston applauds Ivory Coast after 5-1 victory 

After guiding his team to a resounding 5-1 victory over Ivory Coast in their opening match of the WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations, Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston gave credit to the Ivorian side for their formidable challenge.

Joseph Narbi netted twice, with goals from Godfred Sarpong, Harve Gbafa, and Mark Kagawa Mensah securing the impressive win for the Ghana U17 team.

In a post-match interview, Coach Kingston acknowledged the tough contest, emphasising the quality of the Ivorian team. Despite the significant margin of victory, he highlighted the challenges his team faced during the match.

"It’s a joy. We have to enjoy. It wasn’t an easy game. The Ivorians are not an easy side. They made it difficult for us. We found it difficult to keep the game because of the way they play. I’m excited. Now Ghanaians have to have fun because it’s a good win against a good side," Coach Laryea Kingston remarked.

With the victory over Ivory Coast, the Black Starlets will shift their focus to their upcoming fixture against Benin in the WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations tournament.