WAFU B U17: Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston credits technical team for victory over Cote d'Ivoire

Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston has disclosed that his technical team advised him to maintain his game plan against Cote d'Ivoire in the WAFU Zone B U17 Africa Cup of Nations opener.

The Black Starlets started the competition on a flying note after thrashing the Ivorians 5-1 at the Legon Sports Stadium.

Laryea, a former national star, started with a 3-4-3 system and wanted to change to 4-3-3 but ended up keeping his earlier formation.

"At a point in time in the game, I wanted to change to a 3-4-3 system because we started with a 4-3-3 one but when I spoke with my technical team, they told me to stick to our original plan because it was working," he said after the game.

“We typically have two systems of play. In Russia, we played 4-3-3 against the hosts and 3-4-3 against Serbia in our second game. Most of the time, we deploy a plan based on what we know of the opponent but we always stick to plan.

“We managed to watch their games against Argentina and France and we focused more on when they are on and off the ball. We did a bit of opponent analysis with the boys and it worked for us. I thank the technical team and everyone who supported this cause,” he noted.

The Black Starlets will next Benin in their second game of the competition.