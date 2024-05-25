WAFU B U17: Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston eager for victory against Burkina Faso

Ghana U17 coach, Laryea Kingston insists the goal of the Black Starlets is to qualify for the Africa U17 Cup of Nations ahead of their clash with old foes Burkina Faso in the semi-finals of the WAFU Zone U17 Cup of Nations.

A win will guarantee the Black Starlets a return to the tournament for the first time since 2017.

Ghana were eliminated from the competition at the same stage by the Young Stallions in 2022, but Kingston says they are not going into the match seeking revenge.

“Revenge? No! That’s not what we are thinking about,” he said after the team’s last training session at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“We have not been to the AFCON after our last appearance in 2017 and so we have a responsibility to return to the tournament. We are playing Burkina Faso and we’ll approach it as one of the games requiring a different mentality but not because we want revenge.

“We know this is a most important game of this WAFU Tournament for us and we have to give everything for it. But we are certainly not going for revenge,” he added.

Ghana's last appearance at the U17 Cup of Nations was in 2017 when the team placed second under coach Paa Kwesi Fabin.