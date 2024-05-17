WAFU B U17: Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston expresses gratitude to GFA for support

Ghana U17 coach, Laryea Kingston has thanked the Ghana Football Association for believing in him and giving him to job as the technical head of the Black Starlets.

The former Ghana international is poised to lead the Black Starlets back to the Africa U17 Cup of Nations after a blistering start to the qualifiers.

In Kingston's first competitive game in charge of the Ghana U17 team, the Black Starlets thrashed the Ivory Coast 5-1 win.

“I’ll always thank the FA for believing in me and calling me to come all the way from Denmark to take up the coaching of the team,” Laryea said.

“From the first day that I came to Ghana, my aim has been to change the narrative: That means qualifying the team to the AFCON, an objective that has eluded us since 2017,” he added.

The Black Starlets have to finish in the top two positions at the WAFU Cup of Nations to qualify for the U17 AFCON.