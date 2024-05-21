WAFU B U17: Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston reveals how Ghana succeeded in outsmarting Benin

Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston has revealed that strategic insights gained from Benin's previous match against Ivory Coast played a crucial role in Ghana's success.

In their final group game of the WAFU B U17 tournament, the Ghana U17 side secured a 2-0 victory over Benin on Tuesday. Goals from Mark Kagawa Mensah and Theophilus Ayamga ensured Ghana's progression to the semi-finals.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Coach Kingston acknowledged the unexpected difficulty of the match and emphasised how observing Benin's gameplay against Ivory Coast provided a tactical advantage.

“This game was very difficult for us. People thought it would be a walk in the park, but it wasn’t. It was a very difficult match. We were very lucky that we saw their game against Ivory Coast. So that gave us an advantage to see what they are bringing on board. There are a lot of good teams at this tournament,” Coach Laryea Kingston said.

Ghana now aim to secure a win in the semi-finals to book a place in the 2025 U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), striving to end their seven-year absence from the tournament.

The Black Starlets' strategic preparation and strong performance have raised hopes among fans as they look forward to the upcoming semi-final match.