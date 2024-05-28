WAFU B U17: Black Starlets eye bronze medal ahead of Nigeria clash

The Black Starlets of Ghana, the national U17 team, are poised to wrap up their WAFU Zone U17 Cup of Nations with a medal.

Ghana failed to qualify for the Africa U17 Cup of Nations after suffering a 2-1 defeat in the semi-final against Burkina Faso.

Head coach Laryea Kingston announced his decision to resign after the game.

However, the team will now face rivals, the Super Eaglets of Nigeria, who also lost their semi-final game against Ivory Coast, with hopes of clinching the bronze.

Step-in coach, Nana Agyemang insists the team is ready for the Nigeria clash after a tough week.

“The boys are poised for action tomorrow,” he said after the team’s training.

“The boys know they have to give their all for the game tomorrow, so as to capture some silverware from this tournament hosted by Ghana,” he added.

Meanwhile, with FIFA's decision to expand the U17 World Cup to 48 teams, the Black Starlets could be handed a lifeline when the proposal is approved.

Ghana has not qualify for the U17 Cup of Nations since 2017, when the team reached the final in Gabon.