WAFU B U17: Black Starlets have been provided with all needs - Frederick Acheampong

Frederick Acheampong, the chairman of the Black Starlets Management Committee, has affirmed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has ensured that all the needs of the Black Starlets are met as they prepare for the 2024 WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations.

Under the guidance of coach Laryea Kingston, the team is set to commence their campaign today, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 4 pm, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

With a seven-year absence from the U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the team is determined to make a strong comeback to the continental stage. Acheampong expressed confidence that all necessary arrangements have been made to support their success.

Reflecting on the team's preparation, Acheampong, who also serves as an Executive Council member, commended the GFA for their thorough planning and provision for the team's needs.

"There is nothing that they have asked for and the Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku and his staff have not provided for them," he stated. "They were camping at a hotel in East Legon with Nigeria. They said it was not comfortable for them. They were moved to a better and more comfortable hotel. The GFA and the government have provided everything they need."

Ghana's opening match is against Ivory Coast, with their subsequent game scheduled for Tuesday against Benin.