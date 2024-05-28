WAFU B U17: Burkina Faso claims top spot after triumph over Cote d'Ivoire in final

In a thrilling showdown, Burkina Faso emerged as the champions of the 2024 WAFU Zone B U17 Tournament.

Their victory over Cote d'Ivoire in the final, with a convincing scoreline of 3-1 at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra, secured their place at the top

The Young Stallions displayed remarkable form throughout the tournament, culminating in their flawless performance in the decisive match.

Coach Oscar Barro's team demonstrated their supremacy in the game, leaving no room for doubt about their capabilities.

Ashraf Loukman Tapsoba, a rising star, played a pivotal role in the final, scoring a crucial double that ultimately brought down the young Ivorians.

They remained unbeaten, drawing their opening Group B match against Nigeria and securing victories against Togo (2-0), Niger (1-0), and Ghana (2-1) in the semi-finals.

Their impressive performance earned them a well-deserved spot in the upcoming U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Morocco next year.

Meanwhile, Nigeria clinched third place by defeating Ghana 3-2 in the classification match.

With both finalists automatically qualifying for the AFCON, the WAFU Zone B U17 tournament served as a thrilling pathway to continental glory for these talented young players.