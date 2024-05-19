WAFU B U17: Burkina Faso knocks Togo out of tournament with 2-0 victory

Togo have been eliminated from the 2025 U17 AFCON qualifiers after losing 0-2 to Burkina Faso in the WAFU Zone B tournament on Sunday in Accra.

Despite their efforts, Togo's lack of finishing in the first half and Burkina Faso's improved performance in the second half sealed their fate.

The young Stallions' relentless pressing and cohesive gameplay led to Asharaf Tapsoba's goal in the 60th minute, which cemented Burkina Faso's dominance.

A late second goal by Burkina Faso crushed any hopes of a Togolese comeback at the University of Ghana Stadium.

With this win, Burkina Faso remains undefeated with 4 points and is close to securing a semi-final spot in the WAFU B U17 tournament.

The final match of the day will feature Nigeria against Niger, who defeated Togo in their opening match.

Togo's elimination is a disappointment, but they can take pride in their performance and look to improve for future competitions.

Burkina Faso, on the other hand, is poised to continue their impressive run in the tournament.