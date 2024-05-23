WAFU B U17: Burkina Faso secures semi-final spot with narrow win over Niger

Burkina Faso sealed their qualification to the next round of the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship on Thursday morning.

The Young Stallions recorded a narrow 1-0 victory over Niger at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra to complete the last four of the tournament.

The match was initially scheduled to take place on Wednesday evening, but heavy rains rendered the field unplayable with the game rescheduled for Thursday morning.

A first-half strike by Latif Junior Diaby was enough for Burkina Faso to finish the group stages of the championship with a victory.

The Young Stallions finished second in Group B, behind Nigeria on goals difference after both teams had the same number of points.

Burkina Faso will take on hosts Ghana in their semi-final fixture while Nigeria play against Cote d'Ivoire in the other semi-final match.

Both games will take place at the University of Ghana Stadium.