WAFU B U17: GFA President Kurt Okraku backs Black Starlets to beat Ivory Coast

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has thrown his support behind the Black Starlets, expressing confidence in their ability to secure victory against Ivory Coast in the WAFU Zone U17 Championship opener.

The Black Starlets, aiming to secure qualification for the 2025 U17 Africa Cup of Nations, are poised to kick off their WAFU campaign with a triumph on Wednesday at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Black Starlets are scheduled to face Benin as well, with the top two teams advancing to the semi-finals.

However, the ultimate goal is to reach the tournament's final, guaranteeing a berth in next year's continental spectacle.

Okraku is optimistic about Ghana's prospects and hopes to witness their success on the grand stage.

Addressing the players, Okraku emphasized, "It’s time to showcase Ghana and Africa the skills you’ve honed. I have full faith in the talent within this team, as well as your unwavering commitment and determination to excel."

"Tomorrow (Wednesday), you'll have the opportunity to display your innate abilities to Ghana, Africa, and the global audience. Our opponents won't stand a chance! We will emerge victorious," Okraku charged the team and the coaching staff.

"Our objective is clear: to qualify for the 2025 AFCON. To achieve that, a triumph tomorrow is imperative. For me, Wednesday's match is akin to the final showdown!"