WAFU B U17: GFA President Kurt Okraku motivates Black Starlets ahead of Nigeria clash

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has charged the Black Starlets to bounce back from the defeat to Burkina Faso and finish the WAFU Cup of Nations on a high note.

The team were left crestfallen after failing to qualify for the Africa U17 Cup of Nations and things went from bad to worse after coach Laryea Kingston announced his resignation after the defeat.

Following a tough few days, the FA boss visited the team to inspire them over their future prospects with the national team while inspiring the players to go for the bronze medal.

Ghana will face rivals Nigeria on Tuesday at the Legon Sports Stadium in the third-place playoff.

“Let’s never depart from how we have been taught to play. Let us stay together,” he said.

“There are lots of talents in this team. Let no one deceive you that you are not talents. I am the leader of football in this country and I have trust in this team. And per the arrangements the FA has put in place, when you finish playing at Under-17 level, you will move to Under-18 to continue with your progressive development,” he added.

“Let’s be focused on our next opponents, Nigeria. They are beatable. Just don’t panic when things are difficult. Just be relaxed and keep playing to your strengths and the best of your abilities: You will get there.”